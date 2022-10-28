Mina Kimes: Seahawks GM John Schneider ‘absolutely smashed’ this offseason
Geno Smith and Pete Carroll have gotten a ton of credit for the Seahawks’ surprisly good performance so far this year. The 2022 rookie class is also wallowing in ink. One guy who’s not getting a ton of attention is general manager John Schneider, who obviously had a big hand in engineering what’s starting to look like the best offseason any NFL team had.
Watch ESPN’s Mina Kimes give Schneider his props for a remarkable offseason.
I’ve been hard on Seahawks GM John Schneider in the past…but he absolutely bodied this offseason. pic.twitter.com/cot8imAusf
— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 27, 2022
