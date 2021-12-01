Mina Kimes: Seahawks front office to blame for 2021 failures

Declining returns in the NFL draft are what got the Seahawks here. This roster is frayed all over and a regression by their franchise quarterback Russell Wilson has revealed just how deep the rot goes.

Watch ESPN analyst Mina Kimes hit the bullseye on why Seattle has fallen off in 2021.

A lot of folks are trying to diagnose what went wrong in Seattle; it seems to me that the team’s biggest problem is clear. @ESPNNFL pic.twitter.com/C71Bk9tRPJ — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 1, 2021

