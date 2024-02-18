Mina Kimes on how Ryan Grubb can improve Seahawks offense

The Seattle Seahawks are engaging in a fresh new start for their franchise. Fresh is the operative word here, as the coaching staff is filled with men taking their first steps in the NFL at their current positions. Mike Macdonald has never been a head coach before, Aden Durde has never been a defensive coordinator, and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb will enjoy his first season in the NFL at any level.

Despite the youth and collective inexperience, there is still reason for optimism, especially from Grubb. Last year, the University of Washington had arguably the best offense in the country under Grubb’s tutelage. ESPN analysist and Seattle sports fan Mina Kimes shared her opinions on what Grubb could bring to the table to help the Seahawks’ inconsistent offense.

Thoughts from NFL Live on what new Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb can do to help the offense improve next year pic.twitter.com/geep4t85BT — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 16, 2024

It is an exciting new chapter for the Seahawks in 2024. There are a lot of unknowns, yet there is a welcome level of optimism surrounding the team. Part of it comes from coaching hires in Macdonald and Grubb, who offer a sense of newness we have not felt from this franchise in quite some time.

