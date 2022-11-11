Mina Kimes: Geno Smith playing with more confidence, aggression than any QB in the league

Coming into the 2022 season, we were expecting Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith to play a certain way – specifically, something similar to what we saw from him in 2021. In Smith’s three starts replacing an injured Russell Wilson, he was careful and effective running Seattle’s offense, if not terribly productive. Now halfway through the ’22 season, Smith has blown away all our previous expectations and perceptions about his game.

Smith has still done an excellent job of protecting the ball (he has just four interceptions and leads the league with a 73.1% completion rate), but he’s also been one of the most aggressive deep passers in the league. According to Pro Football Focus, Geno entered last week with nine touchdown passes of 20 or more yards this season, leading the NFL. He’s also been their highest-graded QB this season on those throws.

Watch ESPN’s Mina Kimes talk about Smith’s confidence and willingness to take deep shots.

"The only person that doesn't seem surprised by what Geno Smith is doing this year is Geno Smith." —@minakimes pic.twitter.com/K7qoLytnOE — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 10, 2022

