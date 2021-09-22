Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky debate who’s to blame for Seahawks’ collapse vs. Titans
The Seattle Seahawks suffered a rare collapse at home against the Tennessee Titans this week, giving up a 15-point second-half lead in the loss.
So, what went wrong and who should get the blame? Watch Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky and the rest of the NFL Live crew debate the issue.
