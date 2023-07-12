Mina Kimes is conducting the Myles Garrett hype train

Myles Garrett has finished with 16 sacks in each of the last two seasons despite a defensive coordinator who could not scheme him away from a league-high double-team rate and despite lackluster talent around him on the defensive line. Now, the Cleveland Browns have hired Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator and have added three new and established names to their defensive line. And ESPN’s Mina Kimes is ready to drink the Kool-Aid with us.

On her podcast, Kimes broke down the new defensive line of the Browns and is all the way on board for Garrett to take another leap with the additions of Za’Darius Smith, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Ogbo Okoronkwo.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here is what Kimes had to say:

Last year, Garrett was the only Browns edge rusher who ranked in the top 50 in pass rush win rate (he was 3rd overall). New Cleveland DL Ogbo Okoronkwo and Za'Darius Smith ranked 13th and 34th, respectively. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) July 12, 2023

More Media!

One Amazon Prime Day deal for fans of each NFL team in 2023

2023 NFL Tailgate and Party Guide for all 32 teams

Will the Browns be interested in a former Deion Sanders' player?

LOOK: Juan Thornhill flashes new jewelry at Chiefs' ring ceremony

Listen: Kevin Stefanski excited to coach Deshaun Watson this season

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire