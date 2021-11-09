Mina Kimes breaks down why the Seahawks should sign Odell Beckham Jr.

The Seahawks have a lot of good reasons to try to add former Browns and Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.. The latest reporting from Jeremy Fowler at ESPN says the organization is having internal discussions about claiming Beckham. Additionally, over the weekend, it was reported by USA Today that Russell Wilson has been urging the team to sign him. Keeping Wilson happy is probably the best reason why this makes sense.

Watch NFL analyst and Seahawks superfan Mina Kimes break down why Seattle should sign him.

Why Seattle should sign Odell: ✅ low risk/cost if he clears waivers

✅ scoring points is a good way to help

your defense!

✅ keeps Wilson happy pic.twitter.com/R75NcDGZXq — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 9, 2021

