Min Woo Lee, leading by 3, is in position to pull off the Australian double

Min Woo Lee is an electric factory.

The 25-year-old Australian, at a career-high 38th in the Official World Golf Ranking, is in position for the Aussie double, leading the ISPS Handa Australian Open by three shots heading to the weekend. Last week, he won the Australian PGA Championship.

Lee shot 7-under 64 on Friday at The Australian Golf Club in Sydney, including a phenomenal tap-in eagle on his closing hole. Playing from the pine straw, Lee hit a towering draw over water, and it landed on the green and spun toward the hole, leaving him an easy putt to finish his last eight holes in 6 under.

A "big 9 iron" from 191 yards to 3 feet 🤩@Minwoo27Lee made the par 5 18th look easy. #AusOpenGolf pic.twitter.com/QsnmQTheJg — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) December 1, 2023

Lee sits at 12 under for the tournament and is three shots ahead of Scotland’s Connor Syme and American Patrick Rodgers.

“It’s always nice to make an eagle whenever, but on the last hole, it’s even nicer,” Lee said. “I didn’t think that we could beat last week’s crowds, but we’ve very nearly done it before the weekend, so it’s unreal. It’s really fun. Most of my golf has been really good because of the crowd and the support, and I’m really happy for that.”

Adam Scott and Cam Smith are in a tie for 27th at 4 under. Last week, Smith missed the cut at the Australian PGA, where he was the defending champion.

In the women’s competition, South Korea’s Jiyai Shin holds a two-shot lead over defending champion Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa following a 4-under 68 at The Australian.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek