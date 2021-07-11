Min Woo Lee buries birdie putt, wins three-way playoff to capture European Tour’s abrdn Scottish Open

Australian Min Woo Lee dropped an 8-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to capture the abrdn Scottish Open on Sunday, marking his second victory on the European Tour, this one coming against one of the circuit’s strongest fields in recent memory.

Lee edged Matt Fitzpatrick and Thomas Detry in the playoff, but first, he posted a 64 on Sunday, using six straight birdies on the front nine to get into bonus golf.

The native of Perth, Australia, deserved the win — he finished the last 43 holes of the four-day event at The Renaissance Club with an eagle, 15 birdies and just one bogey.

His other previous win was the ISPS Handa Vic Open in February 2020.

Ian Poulter had posted a 63 early in the day and shared the lead for a stretch, but the group passed him. Ryan Palmer and Lucas Herbert tied Poulter for second at 17 under for the tournament.

Jon Rahm, who appeared to be closing in prior to a weather delay, finished in seventh, just two shots off the leaders. Justin Thomas was T-8 at 15 under while Xander Schauffele (-14) and Scottie Scheffler (-13) both posted top-15 finishes.