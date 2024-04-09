Min Woo Lee broke his finger doing a ‘side bridge glute thing’ in preparation for the Masters

Min Woo Lee didn’t get as much prep for the 88th Masters as he would’ve liked thanks to an injury.

Lee told reporters Tuesday at Augusta National Golf Club about an injury he suffered to his right ring finger. He broke it, the result of an injury lifting weights.

“I was in the gym on I think Saturday, yeah, Saturday last week,” Lee said. “I was just doing like a side bridge glute thing and it was literally my last rep, last set thing, and I like threw the dumb bell down and somehow clipped my right ring finger so it … Yeah, so I went to the doctor. Went to the doctor and I thought it was OK because I could move it. It was just red. I thought it would be fine. Then they came in and said, you’ve broken it.”

The injury wasn’t public until Lee made it so during his media session Tuesday. Last week, he was in attendance in Las Vegas following sister Minjee Lee on the LPGA, and there’s a photo of his finger wrapped up.

2024 Masters Tournament

Minjee Lee, caddie Bradley Beecher and her brother Min Woo Lee at the 2024 T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. (Photo: Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Lee said he felt pressure to tell people because of his high expectations.

Ultimately, he had no idea what to expect this week, but his finger quickly recovered from the accident.

“I mean, recovery was very miraculously good,” Lee said. “I hit my first shot for the last week on Friday, so hit my first full driver. Yeah, honestly, it’s actually amazing how fast the recovery was. It was bruised, still swollen, but not actually that painful which is really strange. Icing and elevating as much as I can. Yeah, I guess it wasn’t the best prep, and I go the flu two days ago. Yeah, it’s going great.”

How is he feeling with two days to go until the first round?

“Early on I was hitting chip shots and stuff, like few days afterwards, and it was pretty average,” Lee said. “Yeah, I mean, I played a full nine holes and hit some decent shots so, again, just surprised. Yeah. I think it was very lucky. It was a very lucky — it was probably the best worst thing.”

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek