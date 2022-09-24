Milwaukee radio station pauses Brett Favre appearances amid welfare fraud scandal, per report

A radio station in Milwaukee says they have put a pause on Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre’s weekly appearances after Favre was implicated in the misuse of funds in Mississippi that were set aside for the state's poorest residences.

Front Office Sports reported that Good Karma Brands, which owns ESPN Milwaukee where Favre made his appearances made the decision, but did not cite a reason. Favre last appeared on the radio station on Sept. 12.

Favre also has been working with SiriusXM and 33rdTeam, which still has an uploaded video of him breaking down tape of Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson in their season-opening win against the Green Bay Packers.

Favre has not been charged with a crime, but text messages from he and former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant confirmed Favre knew where the money came from as he sought to build a volleyball arena at the University of Southern Mississippi, where his daughter formerly played.

The former director of Mississippi’s Department of Human Services John Davis plead guilty this week to one count of conspiracy and one count of fraud against the government.

