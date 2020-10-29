Milwaukee reportedly talked to Indiana about Victor Oladipo trade

Indiana is testing the waters of a Victor Oladipo trade (and he wants out… or he doesn’t, depending on who you ask).

After another playoff loss, Milwaukee is looking to add another playmaker to the roster to give Giannis Antetokounmpo some help.

Those mutual interests got the Pacers and Bucks talking about an Oladipo trade, but nothing came of it yet, reports Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer.

League sources say the Pacers have talked with the Bucks about a trade involving Oladipo, though at this point it seems unlikely. Oladipo could be acquirable for the right price if the Sixers wanted to bet on a return to his pre-injury form.

The last sentence is the key with any trade of Oladipo — can he return to his All-NBA form? The advantage if he is traded to Milwaukee — or the Lakers, or Clippers, both of whom have been rumored — is that he doesn’t necessarily have to be all the way back, just a return to very good would make him the second/third playmaker those teams need. If he were traded to the Knicks, they would be looking to find the All-NBA version of Oladipo that played one season before he tore his quadriceps tendon.

Oladipo makes $21 million next season in the final year of his contract, and in his next deal he’s thinking max. For any team trading for him, next season would be more of a trial run, to see if he fits and how much he helps them move the needle, then they can decide whether to re-sign him and at what price. Because other teams think of Oladipo as a rental for a year, it lowers his trade value.

Look for the Pacers to be an active team this offseason, with Oladipo, and maybe a big man like Myles Turner, coming up in a lot of trade talks.

