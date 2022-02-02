Milwaukee police officer and Bengals fan, shot on duty, surprised with Super Bowl tickets

The Cincinnati Bengals will have a very special fan in attendance in California during Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams.

Milwaukee Police Officer Herbert Davis III, who was shot multiple times in January 27 while responding to a welfare check, will attend the Super Bowl after WTMJ-AM and Good Karma Brands teamed up to buy him tickets, airfare and a hotel room, per Tom Durian of TMJ4 W in Milwaukee.

Davis, a lifelong Bengals fan, says he’ll use the tickets to take his father to the Super Bowl, crediting him for his fandom.

Even before the Super Bowl, Davis had gone viral because he left the hospital proudly repping the Bengals:

26-year-old Milwaukee Police Officer Herbert Davis was shot Thursday night in a shootout during a wellness check. He survived, and today he left the hospital! Idk about you guys but it seems like he might be rooting for the @Bengals this Sunday!! 🏈 @JoeyB @MilwaukeePolice pic.twitter.com/ZE9clrrmLs — Courtney Sisk (@Courtney_SiskTV) January 28, 2022

Davis then went viral for his reaction to the Bengals winning the AFC title game and clinching a spot in the Super Bowl.

List