Milwaukee plays Boston on 4-game home slide

Boston Celtics (62-16, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (47-31, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Celtics -1; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on Boston looking to stop its four-game home slide.

The Bucks are 32-17 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee is 22-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Celtics are 39-9 against conference opponents. Boston ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Luke Kornet averaging 1.9.

The Bucks make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (45.1%). The Celtics average 120.8 points per game, 4.0 more than the 116.8 the Bucks give up to opponents.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on March 20 the Celtics won 122-119 led by 31 points from Jayson Tatum, while Damian Lillard scored 32 points for the Bucks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard is shooting 42.5% and averaging 24.5 points for the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games.

Derrick White is averaging 15.4 points and 5.2 assists for the Celtics. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 17.1 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 50.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 3-7, averaging 113.2 points, 46.9 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points per game.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 119.7 points, 43.3 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Patrick Beverley: out (ankle), MarJon Beauchamp: out (ankle), Jaylin Galloway: out (ankle).

Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.