Milwaukee Mile Free Fan Zone opening for 250s Weekend

Free Fan Zone for Milwaukee Mile 250s Weekend (Courtesy: Wisconsin State Fair)

MILWAUKEE - The Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250s Weekend announced on Wednesday the debut of a new experience for Milwaukee Mile and State Fair fans alike: the Free Fan Zone.

Open and free to the public, organizers said the Free Fan Zone will be located in the heart of Wisconsin State Fair Park, just outside the Milwaukee Mile Grandstands. The Free Fan Zone will be open for the upcoming Labor Day weekend race – Aug. 30 through Sept. 1 – and has a similar footprint to Wisconsin Sate Fair Park's Harvest Fair.

The Bank Five Nine Amphitheater is located within that zone with no tickets needed for shows during the 250s Weekend. Ian Munsick is scheduled to perform on Friday, Aug. 30 followed by Quiet Riot on Saturday, Aug. 31. Additionally, organizers said attendees can experience live music on a variety of vendor stages throughout the weekend.

The Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250s Weekend schedule features IndyCar races on three straight days:

Friday, Aug. 30: Gates open at 1:30 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone Practice

Saturday, Aug. 31: Gates open at 10 a.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone Race and NTT INDYCAR SERIES Race 1 starts at 5 p.m. CT

Sunday, Sept. 1: Gates open at 10 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Race 2 starts at 1:30 p.m. CT

Information about tickets, premium grandstand seats and garage passes can be found on the Wisconsin State Fair website.