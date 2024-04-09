Milwaukee County Parks golf courses open for 2024 season

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Parks officials announced on Tuesday, April 9 that the 12 county golf courses are officially open for the 2024 season. There is one exception – Zablocki is currently undergoing construction.

A news release says new this year, folks will be able to explore the newly remodeled Lincoln clubhouse. Over the past two years, Milwaukee County Parks has renovated the entire clubhouse area, including the restrooms, with new flooring and countertops. The merchandise area has also been expanded to accommodate more inventory and guests.

Zablocki golf course, which will not be able to open with the rest of the county's courses to start the year, is scheduled to open in May, officials said. Synthetic greens and tee boxes were installed at the course last fall, and turf restoration needs to take place before the course is suitable for play.

Also new for 2024, Dretzka Golf Course is having cart paths constructed this spring. These paths will be the first of their kind at Dretzka.

Additionally, there were improvements made to the irrigation systems at Lake and Warnimont golf courses in 2023 which will help provide a better playing experience, officials said.