Milwaukee closes on 12-0 run, beats UMKC 69-66

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- DeAndre Abram had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Milwaukee scored the last 12 points to beat UMKC 69-66 on Thursday night.

Darius Roy added 17 points for Milwaukee (3-8), which shot 51 percent from the floor and snapped a four-game skid. Abram and Roy made 14 of the Panthers' 25 field goals.

Vance Johnson converted a 3-point play, Abram made a 3 and Roy a pair of free throws to get Milwaukee within a point, 66-65 with 26 seconds left. On the next possession, UMKC's Rob Whitfield turned the ball over against the press and Bryce Barnes kept the play alive while diving out of bounds, bouncing a pass to Roy, who drove to the basket for the go-ahead score with 15 seconds left.

Brandon McKissic missed a layup on the Kangaroos' final possession and Amir Allen ended the game with a two-handed dunk.

Xavier Bishop scored 16 points, Rob Whitfield made four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points, and Danny Dixon had 14 for UMKC (3-8).