Milwaukee Bucks waive second-year player Sandro Mamukelashvili

The Milwaukee Bucks continued to reshape their roster for the stretch run to the playoffs Wednesday, as the club announced it had waived second-year forward Sandro Mamukelashvili.

The 6-foot-9 Mamukelashvili was on a two-way contract. He had appeared in just 24 games this season.

Mamukelashvili, 23, was a second-round pick (No. 54 overall) of the 2021 draft by the Indiana Pacers. He was acquired on a draft night trade that also brought Georgios Kalaitzakis to Milwaukee for Isaiah Todd and other future draft pick compensation.

Mamukelashvili had a promising rookie campaign for the Bucks last season, appearing in 41 games and shooting 42.3% from behind the three-point line. In much more limited action this season, his three-point percentage dipped to 21.9%

