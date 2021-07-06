Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns: Our experts pick who will emerge as NBA champions

The Phoenix Suns were last in the NBA Finals in 1993 when they ran into Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. The Milwaukee Bucks last advanced to the Finals in 1974, when Kareem-Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson couldn't get them past the Boston Celtics.

The Suns and Bucks are back in a championship round that will be without the LeBron James or Stephen Curry for the first time since 2010. But the Finals hardly lacks for drama.

Will Chris Paul add to his legacy with his first championship? Will the Suns star-in-waiting youngsters Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges come of age? Will Giannis Antetokounmpo be available for the Bucks? Can Khris Middleton carry a team to a title?

To help sort out the Finals, our team of NBA experts will make their predictions: Jeff Zillgitt, Mark Medina and Matt Eppers of USA TODAY Sports, Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic and Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Zillgitt: Suns in 6

Both teams were impressive on their way to the Finals, given who they had to beat and how they had to do it. Milwaukee’s success depends on the availability of All-NBA forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, and even then, it will be tough for the Bucks to beat the Suns who have been the best team in the playoffs. There are plenty of fun matchups to watch (Chris Paul vs. Jrue Holiday, Devin Booker vs. Khris Middleton and who guards Antetokounmpo), plus the coaching the decisions that will have an impact on this series. I’m rooting for compelling and entertaining.

Medina: Suns in 7

Though it appears uncertain when or if Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will return from injury, the Suns have a chance to steal at least a game or two while he’s out. But the Suns’ fortunes aren’t just about being the last team standing — they have earned this trip to the Finals because of a quality head coaching (Monty Williams), quality point-guard play (Chris Paul) and rising youth (Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton).

Eppers: Suns in 6

Chris Paul has become the sentimental favorite, but he’s also been arguably the best player in the playoffs. He and Devin Booker complement each other so well as the dual engines that make the Suns go, and everyone else seems completely in synch around them. Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a problem for the Phoenix bigs if he’s healthy — or close to it — but his knee injury is a huge question mark for the Bucks. They played well without him to close out the East finals, but I trust the Suns’ scoring depth to be more reliable beyond the stars.

Rankin: Suns in 6

With Giannis Antetokounmpo not 100% with the hyperextended left knee and Chris Paul smelling his first NBA title in 16 seasons, it’s going to be hard to deny the Suns the franchise’s first NBA title in its 53-year history. The Bucks will push this series to six, maybe even seven games, but will come up short in the end.

Owczarski: Suns in 7

The status of Giannis Antetokounmpo remains unclear at the start of the NBA Finals, and that also muddies up the Bucks’ championship chances. The Bucks will play good defense and lean on Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, but with a rested, healthier and similarly-defensive minded Suns team waiting with home court advantage that may not be enough.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bucks vs. Suns: Our NBA experts pick who will emerge as NBA champions