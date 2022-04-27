Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls NBA playoff first-round series Game 5, how to watch on TV, live stream

Grayson Allen and the Milwaukee Bucks have been must-see TV lately.

What time is Game 5 of Bucks vs. Bulls playoff series?

Game 5 of the Eastern Conference playoff series between No. 3 Milwaukee and the sixth-seeded Chicago Bulls is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks lead the best-of-seven series, 3-1, and can clinch with a win.

What TV channel is Game 1 of Bucks vs. Bulls?

TNT

Spectrum: channel 33 or 1203; Dish: channel 138; DirecTV: channel 245 (East) or channel 245-1 (West); Charter: Channel 37 in Washington County, 36 in Oconomowoc; AT&T U-verse: channel 108 (East) or channel 109 (West); Verizon FiOS: channel 51

Bally Sports Wisconsin

Spectrum: Channel 1310 in Milwaukee, 40 in Green Bay; DIRECTV : Channel 669; Charter: 29 or 663; AT&T U-Verse: 744 or 1744

How can I watch Bucks vs. Bulls via live stream?

TNTdrama.com and the TNT app. You can watch TNT on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM and YouTube TV. You can also watch on the Bally Sports Wisconsin app with credentials for a cable provider.

How to enter the Deer District Plaza

Fans without tickets to the game must enter Deer District through the south end of the plaza (near Highland and Vel R Phillips)

A security search will be required to enter the Deer District. A list of prohibited items can be found on the Fiserv Forum website.

Fans with tickets to the game may also enter Deer District on the north end of the plaza (off Juneau Ave).

There will no longer be entry to Deer District through the Beer Garden entrance located on N. MLK Drive (formerly Old World Third Street).

Fans visiting Deer District are advised to arrive early and travel light, as additional security enhancements will be implemented for the playoffs.

