Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics odds, predictions for Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series

If you bet on the Boston Celtics against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5, you probably filled up your Swear Jar during the fourth quarter.

That's because the Bucks got up off the canvas and decked the Celtics to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven NBA Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Game 6 is set for Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Fiserv Forum.

OK, now what do the oddsmakers and writers say about Game 6?

They list the Bucks as a 1.5-point favorite. Milwaukee is -125 on the money line and Boston is +102. The over/under for the game is set at 210.5 points.

Caesars Sportsbook

The Bucks are 1.5-point favorites.

The site's Basketball Power Index gives the Bucks a 52.2% chance to win the game.

Milwaukee is a 1.5-point favorite. Larry Rupp wrote: "Giannis Antetokounmpo has taken over this series over the last three games. He is averaging 38.7 points and 13.7 rebounds during that span and has cashed the over on his points + rebounds prop every single time. The fact that Giannis has taken at least 25 shots in each game against the Celtics goes to show what kind of role he is taking on the offensive side of the court. As long as the Celtics keep throwing Grant Williams and Al Horford at him, Antetokounmpo is going to keep driving to the rim with authority. Ride the hot hand here and back the over until Giannis provides a reason not to."

Draft Kings

The Bucks are 1.5-point favorites.

SI Sportsbook

They list the Bucks as a 1.5-point favorite.

FiveThirtyEight

The site gives the Bucks a 57% win probability in Game 6.

Bet MGM

The Bucks are listed as a 1.5-point favorite.

Jason Radowitz wrote: "The Bucks had 17 offensive rebounds and some were in huge moments of the game, off Giannis Antetokounmpo's missed foul shots. The Celtics won in the paint, scored more in the fast break, and overall shot better from the foul line. But Milwaukee nailed 44.8% from deep while the Celtics shot just 32.3% from long range in Game 5. Ultimately, the difference was rebounding. The Celtics better hope Robert Williams is available for Game 6. Even if he's not available, that's the one area that the Celtics need to improve in. The Bucks had way too many second-chance opportunities. If the Celtics tighten up on the boards, I like the Celtics to force a Game 7."

