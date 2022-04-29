Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics picks, predictions, odds: Who wins NBA Playoffs series?

The No. 3 seed Milwaukee Bucks and No. 2 seed Boston Celtics face off in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Which team will win the series and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals?

Check out these odds, picks and predictions for the NBA postseason series.

The Celtics are favored over the Bucks in the series, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

It puts Boston at -200 to advance. Milwaukee is at +150.

As for how long the series lasts, it puts the Celtics winning the series in seven games at +320 and the Celtics taking the series in six games at +400.

Milwaukee winning the series in six games is at +500 and Milwaukee winning the series in five games is at +650.

The Celtics winning in four games is +650 and the Celtics winning in five games is +750.

Milwaukee is +900 to win the series in seven games and +1500 to sweep Boston.

Sporting News: Celtics will win series vs. Bucks

Four of the site's six experts pick the Celtics winning the series, with two saying it will go five games and one having it go six and another having it go seven. Two pick the Bucks to win the series in seven games.

Fansided: Celtics will win series vs. Bucks in seven games

Peter Dewey writes: "Boston is rightfully favored in this series, as the team’s defense is going to be hard for any team to overcome in the playoffs. Boston frustrated Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in its first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets, but does it have someone who can truly match up with Giannis? That’s where things get interesting, but the Celtics usually just switch everything on defense, especially when they play the lineup of Marcus Smart. Jaylen Brown, Tatum, Al Horford and Robert Williams. Milwaukee is going to need role players like Grayson Allen, Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis to have some big-time performances in this series, but I’m not sure they’ll be consistent enough to win the series. I’ll lean with Boston to take this series, but I think it goes the distance."

Draft Kings: Take the Celtics to win series in seven games vs. Bucks

Chinmay Vaidya writes: "Picking against Antetokounmpo is risky, especially if the Bucks supporting cast is playing this well. Milwaukee is also solid defensively, which means there won’t be any blown leads like there were in the Nets series. The Celtics will ultimately prevail with homecourt advantage but this will be tough series."

NBA.com: Celtics will win series vs. Bucks in seven games

Michael C. Wright writes: "Fully healthy, these teams are evenly matched, having split the regular season series 2-2. But Middleton’s knee injury casts doubt on his availability for the early portion of this series. By the time he’s fully healthy, it just might be too late. The Celtics are close to peaking at just the right time with a hungry, battle-tested group of young players and a first-year head coach in Udoka who has ratcheted up the club’s collective tenacity on both ends of the floor. The defending champion Bucks showed a little vulnerability in the first round, losing to the Bulls at home in Game 2. This series should go down to the wire, but Middleton’s injury will be too much for Milwaukee to overcome."

Sportsnaut: Celtics will win series vs. Bucks

Vincent Frank predicts that Boston will take down Milwaukee in the second round NBA Playoffs series in six games.

The Ringer: Celtics have a 76% chance to advance to Eastern Conference Finals

The site gives the Bucks a 24% chance to win the series against the Celtics.

FiveThirtyEight: Celtics have a 75% chance to advance past Bucks

The site gives the Bucks a 25% chance to make the Eastern Conference Finals.

