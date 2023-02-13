Milwaukee Bucks' superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was in this Super Bowl commercial

The Green Bay Packers may not have made the Super Bowl, but Wisconsin still got repped ... in a commercial.

The Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and other superstars were in Google Pixel 7's ad, showcasing how the phone's photo editing tools can fix pics. Specifically, how it's able to erase parts of an image, whether it be a person, object or text; also that it can remove blur and noise.

In the commercial, Antetokounmpo gets dunked on by the Celtics' Jaylen Brown. It's reminiscent of when Brown threw it down during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals last year.

The commercial shows Antetokounmpo erasing himself from the image of the dunk. Nobody can put Giannis on a poster if he's not in the frame, right?

During a post-game press conference when a reporter asks, "Giannis, what about that dunk in the third quarter?" Antetokounmpo shows the edited photo and mischievously asks, "What dunk?"

While the Bucks would go on to win Game 1 of the 2022 Eastern Conference semifinals, they wouldn't mind erasing the outcome of that series. They fell to Boston, 4-3.

Perhaps Milwaukee will get another chance this year, with the Bucks and the Celtics currently owning the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference. In fact, Milwaukee will be taking on Boston this Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum.

The commercial also features actress and comedian Amy Schumer, singer/rapper Doja Cat and a bunch of other people with photo probs that need fixing. In the ad, Schumer erases exes from her pictures. And, a blurry photo a fan takes with Doja Cat gets unblurred.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo in Google Super Bowl commercial