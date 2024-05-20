Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his fiancée, Mariah, took their three kids to Disney World. Brook Lopez was there, too.

Giannis Antetokounmpo got his offseason on at the most magical place on earth.

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar and his fiancée, Mariah Riddlesprigger, took their three kiddos to Walt Disney World in Florida for the first time, the basketballer shared on Instagram over the weekend.

They met Mickey Mouse himself at the Town Square Theater, watched fireworks explode over the Cinderella Castle, and sons Liam and Maverick got ice cream cones as big as their heads in Disney Springs, per the Insta posts.

The Bucks' resident Disney fanatic, Brook Lopez, made an appearance, naturally. He joined Antetokounmpo and the boys on The Magic Carpets of Aladdin ride at the Magic Kingdom, one of the posts shows.

It also looks like Liam and Maverick were front-row for the iconic "it's a small world" boat ride attraction, also at the Magic Kingdom.

Can we get some commotion for the kids' adorable Disney-themed fits?

Liam and Maverick sported matching red, striped Mickey Mouse basketball uniforms at one point. At another, they wore yellow T-shirts featuring mouse ears and their names, which were paired with printed Disney character shorts.

Baby Eva got in on the matching game with her big brothers, too. The trio donned T-shirts covered in "Toy Story" characters with sage-green shorts. Eva's look was topped off with a big green bow headband.

And, just like any dad who takes on Disney with the fam, it appears Antetokounmpo was wiped by the trip's end.

Antetokounmpo's NBA season came to an early end this year when he suffered a left soleus (calf) strain April 9. He didn't play in the final three games of the regular season or the six playoff games that followed.

The team ultimately had its second consecutive first-round playoff exit.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, fiancée Mariah take kids to Disney World