Milwaukee Bucks sign Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract

PORTLAND – The Milwaukee Bucks will turn to a familiar face to add frontcourt depth as the defending NBA champions signed 31-year-old center Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract Saturday.

"They got me out here (Friday) night to Portland and finalized everything this morning — I'm here and I'm ready to play," Monroe said after shootaround at the Moda Center. "They're just trying to get me up to speed so far."

Monroe has remained in game shape, as he's played in 12 games for the Capital City Go-Go of the G League along with two other 10-day NBA contracts. He said he's expecting to play anywhere from 10 to 15 minutes against the Trail Blazers.

"I'm not coming from the couch," he said. "I've gotten in a full season. I'm ready to play. It's just about getting caught up with exactly what they do here. I'm definitely ready to play. Excited to be back here. Looking forward to getting out there.

"It's fun being back. Loved being here. Just feels good. Excited to play with these guys and excited to get back to Milwaukee, too, and play in front of those fans as well."

Monroe was signed by the Bucks in 2015 as one of the current ownership group’s first, and most high profile, free-agent acquisitions. The team signed Monroe to a maximum contract, reportedly beating out the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks for his services. The deal was three years and up to $50 million.

The center was traded to Phoenix in November, 2017 in a deal that brought Eric Bledsoe to Milwaukee.

The 6-foot, 11-inch Monroe has played five games this season for Minnesota and Washington, averaging about 16 minutes and 6.2 rebounds and 5.6 points per game.

"It's definitely different," Monroe said. "It's different territory for me but I'm not the only guy. This is part of this business. You've seen a lot of guys get opportunities this year with everything going on still with the pandemic. I've just been taking it day-by-day. Just preparing for today and right now I'm here so I'm just preparing. Whatever I can do to help the Bucks win a game tonight and while I'm here, that's how I attack everything right now."

He last played a full season in 2016-17 in Milwaukee and has played parts of two others. Before signing with the Timberwolves this year, the last time Monroe played in the NBA was in 2018-19.

Originally drafted No. 7 overall out of Georgetown by the Detroit Pistons in 2010, Monroe was an all-rookie team performer and averaged 13.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per game over five seasons with the Pistons.

He averaged 15.3 points and 8.8 rebounds in his first season with Milwaukee before seeing his totals dip to 11.7 and 6.6 in the 2016-17 season. He played just five games with the Bucks to start the 2017-18 season before being traded.

Monroe is the second veteran big man the Bucks have signed this season to help alleviate some pressure on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis.

The team signed former all-star DeMarcus Cousins on Nov. 30. He played in 17 games before the Bucks waived him Jan. 6.

Starting center Brook Lopez has missed every game since the opener on Oct. 19 with a back injury that required surgery Dec. 2.

