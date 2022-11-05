Milwaukee Bucks set franchise record with eighth straight win to start season after defeating Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS – Records continue to be set in the Mike Budenholzer and Giannis Antetokounmpo era in Milwaukee, the latest being the mark for the best start in the 55-year history of the franchise with a 115-102 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday night at the Target Center.

The Bucks are now 8-0, and remain the only unbeaten team in the NBA.

Antetokounmpo recorded the 30th triple-double of his career with a 26-point, 13-rebound, 11-assist effort and Jrue Holiday added 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists. The Bucks were 17 for 38 (44.7%) from behind the three-point line.

While winning eight straight might not feel that unique since Budenholzer took over in 2018 – it’s the fifth time the Bucks have done that – doing it to start a season is.

"Great to be a part of it, for sure," Antetokounmpo said. "You can never take it for granted. I'm very, very happy to be a part of it and being able to have a team that we're able to start the season 8-0. But at the end of the day I'm happy that we are building good habits.

"I've talked about this in the past and I'm going to keep talking about it: 8-0 is great. But like, I'm just proud of how the team is playing and how we're defending together, how we're moving the ball, how we're getting open shots, how we're being unselfish and how we're building good habits and hopefully, you know, those habits can carry over to the next game (Saturday) and the 74 games that we have left, plus playoffs."

Bobby Portis said there is no satisfaction in the accomplishment because it would imply settling, and Mike Budenholzer smiled and said, "I think we just want to keep playing. Maybe we can keep it going so you can keep asking me (about it)."

But, this team climbed over the 1970-71 and 2018-19 squads for the best start to a season, and both of those teams are just two of the five to ever win at least 60 games in franchise history. The Bucks are also just the 31st team in league history to start at league at least 8-0.

"That's awesome," said Wesley Matthews. "Obviously you play every game trying to win it and so far we've been able to do that. Keep playing the right way, keep building on all our wins, keep building on good habits, learn from things we need to correct and look forward to the next one.

"I think one of the biggest things is we're able to flush the game that we just had and get ready to go into the next one. We've got a young team, a team that is playing fearless and has got good defenders, great youth, they've got scoring, so we're going to have our hands cut out for us (Saturday) especially after a late game, late travel. But hey, it's the NBA, gotta love it."

Added Jrue Holiday: "Starting out with that confidence, I feel like we're building the right habits, playing the right way, winning in different ways, if it's blowouts, close games or fighting back, grimy games. It feels good to be 8-0."

The team record for consecutive regular season wins is 20, set in the 1970-71 championship-winning season.

The record for consecutive wins to start a season is 24, set by the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors. They are also the last team to start a year with eight straight wins.

Battle of the bigs vs. Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns

Minnesota made the biggest acquisition of the offseason in trading four players, first-round pick Walker Kessler, four future first-round picks and one first-round pick swap to the Utah Jazz for center Rudy Gobert. The Timberwolves believed the three-time Defensive Player of the Year can team with Karl-Anthony Towns to create mismatches and form a formidable pair on both ends of the court.

It’s been a slow go for the 7-foot duo, and the Timberwolves, as they adjust to one another. But if there is an example they’d like to follow it was across the court from them in the Bucks’ own 7-footers in Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Since Lopez’s arrival in 2018, the Bucks have featured the pair as one of the best offensive and defensive teams in the league.

Gobert and Lopez are imposing shot blockers, but while Lopez adjusted his offensive game to include a reliable three-point shot Gobert remains a “traditional” big in the post. Towns and Antetokounmpo are different as well, as Minnesota’s three-time all-star is a career 39.6% shooter from behind the three-point line whereas Antetokounmpo is a tornado in the paint. And Antetokounmpo is, of course, a former Defensive Player of the Year.

"It was going to be physical," Antetokounmpo said. "Obviously, you're going to the defensive rebound, big bodies, you gotta box 'em out, you gotta keep 'em out of the paint. But I think, you always have effort. No matter what we do offensively, defensively our effort is high. Being able to box out, being able to defend, being able to get deflections, being able to jump vertical to get some blocks, it's always going to be there. I think Bobby and Brook and everybody did a great job just in keeping those guys -- not only those guys, the three-mans -- (Anthony Edwards) wanted to get in the paint. Everybody was aggressive to score and I think everybody did a good job just trying to make it as tough as possible for them in the paint."

The four shared the court Friday night, and it felt every bit like the heavyweight fight it appeared to be on paper. Rudy Gobert didn’t score in the first half and attempted just two shots. Lopez was just 1 for 3 in the half, as the two big men quite literally beat on one another inside. Antetokounmpo was just 2 for 5 but scored 12 points thanks to a 7-for-8 effort from the free throw line while Towns scored 12 on 5-of-10 shooting.

Minnesota tried to get Gobert more involved offensively to start the second half, but he was never a factor on that end, finishing with seven points on six shots. He even resorted to taking a three-pointer, just his second of the season, which hit nothing. Lopez came into the game averaging 14.7 points per game – his highest number since 2016-17 – but he finished with seven on 2-of-6 shooting.

"It's a huge challenge," Budenholzer said. "Those are two of the best bigs in the league paired together, so I thought the effort and the focus on the boards, keeping Towns off the free throw line is important. Just trying to make them earn everything, make it hard on them. Between Bobby, Brook and Giannis; but the guards are getting back in there and helping on the boards and doing things too so, it feels like a very positive team effort against those two guys."

But while the Bucks kept up the heat on Towns, who scored 22 points on 19 shots before fouling out with 1:54 to go in the game, Antetokounmpo took off in the fourth quarter. He scored nine points in about a two-minute stretch to end a Timberwolves rally and stretch a 97-89 Bucks lead to 108-91. Minnesota pulled its starters with 1:26 to go, trailing 111-99.

And this isn't to discount the work 6-10 Portis did, either, for the Bucks. He would sub for Lopez or Antetokounmpo and scored 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting and pulled in eight rebounds while handing out five assists. He also was on the floor with his teammates to finish the Timberwolves out. The partisan crowd certainly noticed, as Fiserv Forum-like chants of "Bobby! Bobby! Bobby!" rang through the stadium at times – especially when he and Towns were hit with double technical fouls.

"Space 'em out, shoot the ball, spread 'em out," Portis said of trying to get Gobert and Towns moving. "Make 'em come out to the three-point line, get 'em out the out the rim, get 'em out the paint, put some pressure on the rim to give (Antetokounmpo) driving lanes, get to the rim, bring Rudy out of the paint, stretch 'em out."

Did you notice rookie MarJon Beauchamp?

Beauchamp provided a lift off the bench for the Bucks, scoring 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting and pulling down five rebounds. He had some mistakes, as one might expect in just his fifth game of the season, but he stepped into two corner three-pointers and contributed two strong finishes at the basket in the fourth quarter to help the Bucks stave off a late flourish by the Timberwolves. He also drew Towns' fifth personal foul with 5:39 to go in the game.

"It feels good," he said. "I feel like I'm getting more comfortable with the team and what my job is to do. Yeah, it felt good. I just gotta keep going and keep learning."

Pat Connaughton trying to be patient with calf injury

The Bucks have been without key bench player Pat Connaughton due to a right calf strain. He missed the team’s preseason game in Chicago on Oct. 11 with the injury, and on Oct. 16 the team said it anticipated him being out about three weeks.

The three-week mark is Sunday but head coach Mike Budenholzer said earlier in the week Connaughton might need some five-on-five work before he can return to action but nothing had been set yet.

The team heads out on its first extended road trip of the season Nov. 6-12.

“I’d say it’s a unique injury for me because usually when I have an injury, I just fight through it,” Connaughton said Friday night. “I’d argue the reason this injury became an injury is because I tried to fight through it, right? And so for me, I gotta be careful on when I start feeling good not trying to fight through it again. The goal is to obviously make sure it doesn’t linger for the whole year. I’ve been feeling really good. Sometimes try to push it to where it comes up sore the next day.

“The best way to describe it is, they want my right calf to feel like my left calf a.k.a feel like nothing. And unfortunately it hasn’t felt like nothing in certain instances. What I’ve realized is a lot of it is because I play so much on my toes and I do so many explosive things it’s not just about getting the injury to be healed; instead (it’s) about introducing the strength with that explosiveness and the force that’s going to be put through that same muscle 700 times a night. So, it’s a little frustrating for me to be honest, as far as the amount of time it’s taken. But I’m trying to have the point of view of, what I’m being told, not to push too hard so that it’s something I’ve got to deal with the next three months on and off.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo appears on injury report with knee soreness

The day before heading to Minneapolis, Antetokounmpo popped up on the injury report for the first time this season with left knee soreness. He managed soreness in that knee in the early part of last season.

“There’s a ton of experience and historical (data); I mean you’re always still very concerned and you don’t want to assume anything," Budenholzer said pregame. “He understands that there’s a lot of things he’s got to do to kind of try and do everything he can to keep the knees healthy.

"The medical group does an amazing job of trying to do preventive (work) and if it gets to where it is bothering him there’s other things they do. So certainly, we’ve been down this path with him but you always gotta be very diligent and do the work. He’s incredible with how he works and the medical group is equally as incredible and so we do our best to keep him as close to – I don’t know that any NBA players are 100% after probably the first day of training camp – but to keep him close.”

During his warmup routine on Wednesday before playing Detroit, Antetokounmpo paused the workout and held the knee for a moment before resuming. He would flex the leg later in the warmup and during his 32-point effort against the Pistons.

5 numbers

0: Points that Gobert had at halftime.

6: Consecutive games Antetokounmpo had scored 30 or more points heading into Friday night, matching a career-high. That came to an end when he scored 26 on 7-of-17 shooting. He was just 10 for 20 from the free throw line.

9:10: Tip-off Friday night, the Bucks’ latest start to date. Before heading to the West Coast in February, the Bucks will play three games in the 9 p.m. hour in the Central Time zone. The next one is in Dallas on Dec. 9.

30: Career regular season triple-doubles for Antetokounmpo after Friday night's game. He is alone in 17th place in NBA history. He had been tied with Grant Hill.

"He picked his spots well," Budenholzer said of his star. "I thought he played with the pass. I thought there was a lot of bodies in the paint, they were throwing a lot of people at him and he was generating a lot of great looks for us. Then he got a little bit more aggressive, got to the free throw line a lot, kind of kept us in a good place to close out the game."

50: Percent the Bucks had shot from behind the three-point line deep into the third quarter (15-for-30), helping them run out to a 22-point lead in the quarter. They finished with a season-high 17 made threes on 38 attempts, which was a season-best percentage (44.7%).

"I think all the shots that we've been taking have been good shots," Holiday said. "Just staying consistent. Going through the season there's going to be lulls, but I think you stay in there, the way Giannis plays we get these wide open shots, man. They're gonna fall."

Play of the game was a collective rebounding effort by the Bucks

In the box score, Lopez collected a defensive rebound on a missed Gobert shot, and then Lopez hit a three-pointer coming down on the other end for a 74-58 lead with 8:05 to go in the third quarter. But it was so much more than that, and indicative of the collective effort the Bucks made in overwhelming the Timberwolves inside. Gobert was pestered into missing the layup, and then Grayson Allen and Holiday fought him for the rebound. Holiday actually saved it to Lopez. Then, pushing back the other way, the Bucks shared the ball to find the best shot — which would be their 14th of the game to that point.

Video of the game is Jrue Holiday's no-look pass to Bobby Portis

About halfway through the second quarter, Bobby Portis missed a contested 12-footer in front of the Timberwolves bench, but Lopez tapped the ball out to Holiday. He collected it for a moment and Minnesota forgot about Portis, who was picking himself off the ground. Portis cut to the basket and Holiday made sure it looked good by looking off the defense and delivering the eyes-free assist.

This no look dime from Jrue almost tricked us. 😅 pic.twitter.com/gq5eIqt2xQ — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 5, 2022

Who do the Bucks play next?

The Bucks headed right to the airport late Friday night to get home as they play the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-4) Saturday at Fiserv Forum at 7 p.m. The eternally rebuilding Thunder is led by 24-year-old guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and had won four straight before losing to Denver on Thursday night.

