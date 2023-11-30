Milwaukee Bucks put win streak on the line vs. an injured Chicago Bulls team

CHICAGO – The Milwaukee Bucks (13-5) bring a three-game winning streak to the United Center to take on the reeling Chicago Bulls (5-14) Thursday night. Chicago has lost five straight.

Since 2018-19, the Bucks are 17-3 against the Bulls in the regular season.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) makes a no-look pass during the first half of their game against the Chicago Bulls Monday, November 13, 2023 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Is Giannis playing?

Yes. The Bucks superstar is not on the injury report. He is averaging 34 points and 11.7 rebounds over his last 10 games.

Bucks injury report

Pat Connaughton, out (right ankle sprain)

Jae Crowder, out (adductor surgery)

Bucks probable starting lineup

Bulls injury report

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Bucks put win streak on the line vs. an injured Bulls team