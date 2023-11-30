Milwaukee Bucks put win streak on the line vs. an injured Chicago Bulls team
CHICAGO – The Milwaukee Bucks (13-5) bring a three-game winning streak to the United Center to take on the reeling Chicago Bulls (5-14) Thursday night. Chicago has lost five straight.
Since 2018-19, the Bucks are 17-3 against the Bulls in the regular season.
Is Giannis playing?
Yes. The Bucks superstar is not on the injury report. He is averaging 34 points and 11.7 rebounds over his last 10 games.
Bucks injury report
Pat Connaughton, out (right ankle sprain)
Jae Crowder, out (adductor surgery)
Bucks probable starting lineup
Guards: Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley
Forwards: Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo
Center: Brook Lopez
Bulls injury report
DeMar DeRozan, questionable (left ankle sprain)
Alex Caruso, questionable (left toe sprain)
Zach LaVine, questionable (right foot soreness)
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Bucks put win streak on the line vs. an injured Bulls team