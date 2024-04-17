Milwaukee Bucks playoffs; 1st round dates, times, tickets

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks are back in the playoffs, and Fiserv Forum and Deer District are ready to host another year starting with Game 1 of the team's Eastern Conference first round series – hosting the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, April 21 at 6 p.m.

The NBA announced the full schedule for the Milwaukee Bucks first round playoff series with the Pacers.

Series schedule

Game 1: April 21 at 6 p.m., Fiserv Forum

Game 1: April 23, 7:30 p.m., Fiserv Forum

Game 3: April 26, 4:30 p.m., Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game 4: April 28, 6 p.m., Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game 5: April 30, TBD, Fiserv Forum

Game 6: May 2, TBD, Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game 7; May 4, TBD, Fiserv Forum

Fans can purchase tickets for first round games on the Bucks' website.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum will unveil the new food and beverage offerings for the 2024 Playoffs at a press conference on Wednesday, April 17, at 10:30 a.m.