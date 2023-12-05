Milwaukee Bucks injury report vs. New York Knicks for NBA In-Season Tournament game tonight; Time, schedule, bracket

The Milwaukee Bucks (14-6) host the New York Knicks (12-7) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in a “knockout” In-Season Tournament quarterfinal matchup. The Bucks, the No. 1 seed for the Eastern Conference in the tournament, beat the Knicks 110-105 in group play on Nov. 3.

The Knicks earned a wildcard berth via the points differential tiebreaker over Miami.

The winner of the game – which counts toward the regular season standings – will head to Las Vegas to face the Indiana Pacers, who defeated the Boston Celtics last night, in the tournament semifinal on Thursday. The final will be held Saturday.

Bucks guard Damian Lillard goes up for two of his team-high 30 points against New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein in the second quarter on Nov. 3. The Bucks beat the Knicks, 110-105, in group play of the In-Season Tournament.

Bucks schedule: What time is the Bucks game vs. Knicks in the In-Season Tournament?

The Bucks play host to the Knicks at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fiserv Forum.

What channel is the Bucks vs. Knicks game tonight for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament? TV, livestream

TV: TNT, Bally Sports Wisconsin locally

Stream: You can stream the game on the TNT or Bally Sports Wisconsin App through your television or streaming carrier. FUBO also offers a free trial.

HOW TO WATCH: More info on the Bucks vs. Knicks matchup

What is the NBA In-Season Tournament?

Modeled after various European soccer "cups," the NBA introduced round-robin group play featuring all 30 teams to help make regular-season games more important to players and fans.

Each game counts toward the regular season standings. The two finalists will end up playing 83 regular season games – and that 83rd game will not count toward the regular season standings.

The eight teams that won their groups advanced to single-elimination games, which are the quarterfinals, semifinals and final. The semifinals (Dec. 7) and final (Dec. 9) will be held in Las Vegas.

When will the Bucks' next game be?

That depends on how they fare tonight. If the Bucks defeat the Knicks they advance to play the Pacers on Thursday in a semifinal game. If they lose, they face the Celtics, who lost in a quarterfinal game last night, on Friday in Boston.

What is the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament Bracket?

The Pacers await the winner of the Bucks-Knicks game in one semifinal in Las Vegas on Thursday.

In the Western Conference, the No. 3-seeded New Orleans Pelicans defeated No. 2-seeded Sacramento Kings in a quarterfinal game to advance to the other semifinal. They'll face the winner of Tuesday's No. 4 Phoenix Suns-No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers game.

Here's a look at the full bracket.

Bucks injury report

Bucks probable starting lineup

The Bucks will have new jersey and court

The Bucks will be wearing their new City Edition jerseys and every home team will play on new, In-Season Tournament-specific courts.

The Bucks’ court has elements of their “gathering place” City Edition jerseys and colorways. All courts have a rendering of the NBA Cup trophy. Middleton said he liked the rendering of the court and felt it’ll be a nice addition for the fan experience.

“It’s pretty cool how they did it with all the teams having something like that with their own team colors,” he said. “Never played on a court like that, in an NBA setting, at least. I think it will be fun, pretty cool and hopefully it's a great experience for the players and fans.”

