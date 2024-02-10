Patrick Beverley makes debut -and celebrates with a Miller Lite - while Malik Beasley sets record in blowout Bucks victory

Patrick Beverley knows how to endear himself to Milwaukee Bucks fans.

The pugnacious point guard, acquired ahead of the trade deadline on Thursday from the Philadelphia 76ers, made his debut for the team the next day and played 12 minutes in the Bucks' 120-84 victory over the short-handed Charlotte Hornets.

The 35-year-old Beverley played 12 minutes, made his first shot in a Bucks uniform with a three-pointer and never toned down his aggression on the defensive end even with the lead ballooning over 40 points in the second half.

Even more endearing to the hometown fans, Beverley showed up to his postgame media appearance with an ice-cold Miller Lite.

"To leave Philly, to come to a contending team, to a team that wants to win, a team that is built to win, I'm fortunate," Beverley said. "Very fortunate."

Beverley hits his first shot to the delight of home crowd

Beverley checked in with just over 2 minutes left in the first quarter.

He promptly hit his shot, a three-pointer from the right corner off a pass from Jae Crowder.

"I thought he brought what he brings to the game," said Damian Lillard, who scored 26 points after sitting out Thursday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. "He brought energy. He brought edge. And just experience."

Beverley finished with six points and four assists. He knocked down another triple late in the third quarter, then sprinted up to the Hornets' Nick Smith Jr. and harassed the Charlotte guard while he tried to bring the ball up.

"The way I go about things, I'm not going to make everyone happy," Beverley said. "I'm going to upset some people, the way I hold myself to a high standard.

"I expect everyone else to do the same. My approach is very strong, until you get to know me. But when you get to know me, you understand, hey, the only thing I want to do is win."

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) attempts to block Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley (21) during the first half of their game on Friday February 9, 2024 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis.

Doc Rivers and Patrick Beverley have a tight bond

Bucks coach Doc Rivers talked about Beverley before the game. Rivers coached Beverley with the Los Angeles Clippers from 2017-2020.

"He's just competitive," Rivers said. "That word can't be used enough. He looks at every game as a individual competition that he's supposed to win.

"He looks at the guys he's guarding as an individual competition that he's supposed to win. What I like about him, what I like about most guys like him, they have short memories. You're not going to hurt his pride if you score on him. He's coming back at you. And those guys are rare in our league."

It meant a lot to Beverley that Rivers helped bring the guard to Milwaukee to make a run at a NBA title.

"When Doc got the job, I was excited for him," Beverley said. "I think he told me I was one of the first people to text him when he got it.

"I look at it, like, a coach who comes here and his first move at the trade deadline was to come get me. I look at it like that. So I tip my hat to Doc. Doc, you know, it's like pops. I could tell you some crazy stories, me and Doc been in the trenches together for many years. You got your pops calling you back, it's all love here."

Beverley arrived in Milwaukee late on Thursday night and was itching to play.

"One thing he can't do is call a play from when I coached him with the Clippers, that made no sense tonight," Rivers said. "Which he did and then the other four guys were looking around, like, what?

"He called 'Oklahoma.' I haven't had that play in my playbooks since I was coaching with the Clippers. It was pretty hilarious. They ran it, which is even crazier.

"He's just positive energy. Holds his teammates and himself accountable. Really just wants to win. And I think our guys see that. I think they've learned a little bit about him already. It's not just BS talk, he's trying to get everybody to buy in and win."

Malik Beasley keeps knocking down threes to set team mark

Malik Beasley, after missing all nine of his three-point attempts on Thursday, shot 5 of 6 from deep in the first half and scored 15 points.

Beasley started the second half by knocking down another three-pointer. He added another one that prompted a timeout by Hornets coach Steve Clifford at the 10:06 mark of the third period with the Bucks holding a 74-38 advantage.

Beasley has 13 games of five or more made threes this season, breaking the team record set by Ray Allen.

Allen had 12 games of five or more threes in the 2001-02 season. During Allen's record-setting year, he made 7 three-pointers on three different occasions and 8 two different times. He also set the single-game franchise record with 10 against Charlotte on April 14, 2002.

"It's honestly a blessing, man," said Beasley, who finished with 21 points. "I watched that game live when he hit the backpedal three to take (the Heat) back in the game (of the 2013 NBA Finals) in Miami.

"Just to be a part of that name, that elite company, is huge. I'm just thankful to have my name up there."

Giannis Antetokounmpo sits for another fourth quarter

Giannis Antetokounmpo picked up his fifth foul with 5:27 remaining in the third quarter.

He didn't return with the Bucks comfortably ahead. Antetokounmpo also sat out the fourth quarter of Thursday's blowout loss to the Timberwolves.

Antetokounmpo finished with 15 points on 5-for-10 shooting.

The Bucks' deep reserves played the final 7:50.

Five numbers

7-2 Bucks record in the second games of back-to-backs

2:00 Time left on the clock in the first quarter when Patrick Beverley made his first shot as a member of the Bucks, a three-pointer that made it 28-17 Milwaukee.

0 Points in the first half for A.J. Green after scoring a career-high 27 points on Thursday. He finally knocked down a three late in the fourth quarter

13 Times Giannis Antetokounmpo has pulled down at least 14 rebounds in a game. He entered the contest sixth in the NBA in rebounding at 11.2 per game.

1,099 Career regular season wins for Doc Rivers, moving him out of a tie with Larry Brown for sole possession of eighth place on the all-time list for coaching victories. Phil Jackson is No. 7 all-time with 1,155 wins.

Khris Middleton out again with ankle injury

Khris Middleton missed his second straight game with a left ankle sprain. The three-time all-star suffered the injury against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday in the fifth and final game of a long road trip.

Rivers didn't have a timeline for Middleton's return.

"Not yet," Rivers said. "He's just going to be out for a minute, I can tell you that.

"I don't know what a minute means. I don't see him in the next couple (games), for sure."

