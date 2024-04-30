Milwaukee Bucks face early elimination in Game 5 against Pacers

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks face the possibility Tuesday night, April 30 of getting knocked out of the NBA playoffs by the Indiana Pacers.

With Milwaukee being led by a former MVP, the Bucks were expected to at least contend for a spot in the East finals. Milwaukee even added All-Star help for Giannis Antetokounmpo by acquiring Damian Lillard from Portland in last summer's biggest trade.

But with both players hurt, the No. 3-seeded Bucks have dropped three straight games to fall into their 3-1 hole against the No. 6 Pacers.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

"We have to play as hard as we can. We have to execute our game plan. We have to keep guys in check. Even though we’ve been down before, we’re down two guys now, we’ve still got all the confidence in the world that we can get back here," Bucks veteran Khris Middleton said Sunday after a 126-113 loss at Indiana.

Antetokounmpo, who has missed the entire series with his left calf strain, and Lillard (right Achilles tendon) were both listed as doubtful to play.

At least the Bucks will be playing at home.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Game breakdown

Indiana leads 3-1. Game 5, 8:30 p.m. CDT, TNT

NEED TO KNOW: The Pacers are one win away from advancing beyond the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2014, when they reached the East finals. Milwaukee is staring at the possibility of losing 4-1 to a lower-seeded team in the opening round of the playoffs for a second consecutive season. Last year, the Bucks had the NBA’s top seed but lost to Miami in the opening round. The Bucks have never won a playoff series in which they trailed 3-1.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Indiana’s 3-point shooting. After shooting just 8 of 38 from beyond the arc in Game 1 — Milwaukee’s lone victory in the series — the Pacers have made 39.8% of their 3-pointers (51 of 128) over their last three games. The Pacers were 22 of 43 and set a playoff franchise record for 3-point baskets Sunday. Myles Turner has gone 14 of 25 on 3-point attempts over his last three games and was 7 of 9 in Game 4.

INJURY WATCH: Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton is questionable with lower back spasms. Middleton (sprained right ankle) is probable.

PRESSURE IS ON: Bucks forward Bobby Portis. The Bucks needed a huge effort from Portis in Game 4 as they tried to win a road game without Antetokounmpo or Lillard. The NBA Sixth Man of the Year finalist instead got ejected seven minutes into the game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.