Bucks PG Eric Bledsoe out two weeks with fractured fibula

Milwaukee Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe will be sidelined for at least two weeks with a right fibula avulsion fracture, the team announced on Saturday night.

Bledsoe went down in their 127-114 win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night after colliding with teammate Wesley Matthews in the third quarter. He did not return, and underwent an MRI to confirm the injury. He missed their 125-108 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night, too.

“It’s tough. [Bledsoe is] of the best players on the team,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “He’s been playing amazing. Not just this winning streak, he’s been playing amazing the whole season. “Obviously [he’s] a big piece of this team, but I think guys step up.”

Bledsoe has averaged 15 points, 5.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game this season, his 10th in the league and third in Milwaukee. He had 12 points when he left the game on Friday night at FedExForum.

Though Bledsoe’s absence could make things difficult for the Bucks — who have now won 18 straight games after Saturday’s victory and boast a 24-3 record, the best in the Eastern Conference — it certainly didn’t hinder them much against the Cavs.

Donte DiVincenzo replaced Bledsoe in the starting lineup on Saturday and shined, dropping 15 points and grabbing five rebounds while shooting 6 of 8 from the field in the 17-point win. The 22-year-old filled in for Khris Middleton in the starting lineup earlier this year, too, after Middleton missed seven games with a thigh bruise, and seemed to have no issue.

While Milwaukee’s win streak will face two tough tests this week without Bledsoe running its offense — the Bucks host the Dallas Mavericks on Monday and then the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday — Antetokounmpo is confident they won’t miss a step.

“We got to wish Bled a fast recovery,” Antetokounmpo said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. ”Come back healthy and this team is going to be exactly how it is now when he gets back. “We did it [when] Khris missed a lot of games. We were able to win games without him. We got to do it without Bled. If I ever miss games, they got to do it without me. We built a winning culture around the team and everybody knows what they got to do when we step on the floor.”

After colliding with Wesley Matthews on Friday night, Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe will miss at least two weeks with a right leg injury. (AP/Brandon Dill)

