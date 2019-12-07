Bucks send message with 119-91 demolition of Clippers

The Bucks looked dominant even with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the bench. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

In a meeting of two teams in the small group of serious Finals contenders, the Milwaukee Bucks showed themselves to be in a class of their own.

There were few other conclusions to be made in the wake of the Bucks’ 119-91 annihilation of a Los Angeles Clippers team that had both of its superstars active and no excuses. At one point, the Bucks were up by more than 40 points.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Bucks are really good

Perhaps the scariest sign for the rest of the NBA: the Bucks dominated a team with one of the best benches in the league even when MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo was out of the game. Don’t think the Greek Freak didn’t have his moments though.

Antetokounmpo had another strong night with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists, but he was only +7 in a 28-point win. The Bucks outscored the Clippers by 21 points with their best player on the bench. Five other members of the team hit double-digits in scoring, and their bench outscored the Clippers’ 50-38.

The Bucks have now won their 14th straight game, and that streak could go on quite a bit longer when you look at their upcoming schedule. The team’s next four opponents: the Orlando Magic, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers.

After that, it’s Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, then the Los Angeles Lakers, quite possibly the only team other than Milwaukee that has an argument for best team in the league.

Story continues

The Lakers and Bucks are both on pace for over 70 wins, a rarity in NBA history. It's only the fourth time in the last 40 years that at least one team in each conference had a 70-win pace through one-quarter of the season. pic.twitter.com/RATMBVfcR9 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) December 7, 2019

More from Yahoo Sports: