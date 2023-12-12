Milwaukee Bucks guard Malik Beasley (5) hits a 3-pointer during a Dec. 2 game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Bucks announced Monday that many games for the rest of the season will be available on Fubo, a live TV streaming platform, in addition to other streaming services.

Fubo can stream Bucks games on Bally Sports Wisconsin, ABC, ESPN and NBA TV for the rest of 2023-24 NBA season. TNT was not listed in the Bucks press release.

Bucks season ticket holders will receive a free 30-day trial from Fubo via email, while all other Bucks fans can sign up for a free 14-day Fubo trial by clicking here.

“Fubo gives Bucks fans another option to stream our games throughout the season,” said Matt Pazaras, Bucks chief business and strategy officer. “We’re excited to partner with Fubo to bring exclusive benefits to our fans.”

The decision comes during a season in which Bally Sports has taken heat from fans for streaming outages during sporting events after Bally's owner, Diamond Sports Group, filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.

The NBA announced earlier this year that Diamond and the league struck a deal that will see games continue on Bally Sports through the end of the NBA season.

Its been reported that Diamond will likely shut down after the conclusion of the 2024 MLB regular season. The NBA said, at the end of the season, local rights will revert back to the 15 basketball franchises that broadcast on Bally.

It's unclear where local Bucks games will air next season. Bucks owner Wes Edens indicated before the season that he expects every Bucks game to be broadcast to televisions inside the market.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Bucks announce deal with Fubo for rest of 2023-24 season