Milwaukee Bucks are acquiring Jae Crowder for five second-round picks at the NBA trade deadline. Twitter finds that pretty funny.

The Milwaukee Bucks made a splash Thursday ahead of the NBA trade deadline by acquiring former Marquette star Jae Crowder from the Brooklyn Nets, while sending Jordan Nwora, George Hill and Serge Ibaka to the Indiana Pacers as part of the three-team deal.

Jae Crowder, who last played for the Phoenix Suns during the 2021-22 season, returns to Milwaukee

CUT OFF MY FINGER TO SAVE MY HAND… 99 BACK AGAIN.!! 😈😈😈😈🫡 — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) February 9, 2023

After all the trades, what does the Milwaukee Bucks roster look like? Does this make the Bucks the top team in the Eastern Conference?

Current roster of the Milwaukee Bucks:



J. Holiday

K. Middleton

G. Antetokounmpo

B. Lopez

J. Crowder

P. Connaughton

J. Ingles

B. Portis

G. Allen

J. Carter

W. Matthews

M. Beauchamp



It’s safe to say Milwaukee has another championship-worthy team that’s stacked for the postseason. — Jake Weinbach (@JWeinbachNBA) February 9, 2023

In summary:



The Bucks did not give up a single meaningful asset for Jae Crowder and gained two roster spots in the process.



Jon Horst strikes again. — Elisha Twerski (@ElishaTwerski) February 9, 2023

Jae Crowder is the right player to help the Milwaukee Bucks get to the NBA Finals. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 10, 2023

The fact that the Bucks are sending five second-round picks to the Nets was quite amusing to fans on Twitter

What is this you say? Jon Horst dumping a whole bunch of (generally worthless) second-round picks at the deadline? https://t.co/TNgE21B2Sr pic.twitter.com/633JymUX8P — Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) February 9, 2023

Jon Horst has sent 500 Kohl’s Coupons to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Jae Crowder https://t.co/AxfiEzoZ51 pic.twitter.com/kPPYBTq3Cx — Paul Henning (@brewcitypaul) February 9, 2023

Five second-round picks is the funniest trade haul I’ve ever seen https://t.co/q9EAOrTIsR — Aaron Marner (@A_Mar32) February 9, 2023

I don't think I've ever heard about a deal for player in exchange for 5 second round picks https://t.co/9oCgBLSYqA — John Karalis 🇬🇷 🇺🇦 (@John_Karalis) February 9, 2023

FIVE second rounders??????



That said, I like the move. The picks are all but meaningless when you have Giannis and are looking to win a chip. https://t.co/iwG4Nzgyzg — Raheem Palmer (@iamrahstradamus) February 9, 2023

Crowder joins another Marquette alum in Wes Matthews on the Bucks. Matthews played for the Golden Eagles from 2005-09, while Crowder played from 2010-12

Good things happen when Jae Crowder is in Milwaukee. Welcome home. pic.twitter.com/N0xkGoIlBG — Mark Strotman (@markstrot) February 9, 2023

Makes me so happy when my love for Marquette and my love for the Bucks come together.



MARQUETTE MADE. pic.twitter.com/NgbUyb1vZL — Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) February 9, 2023

When it’s over 30 degrees in February & the @Bucks make a trade to bring one of the boys home 🏡 https://t.co/Htkr7SiqWO pic.twitter.com/Pr4Q2Ja3H8 — Delaney Brey (@DelaneyBrey) February 9, 2023

I admittedly don't care one bit about the NBA but now the Bucks have 2 Marquette guys home in Milwaukee and that is super cool! https://t.co/oAkhsiqHZV — Big East Golden Eagle (@BE_GoldenEagle) February 9, 2023

Jay Crowder to the #bucks is all the things for all the #mubb people out there.



It's been a pretty awesome 24 hours to be a Marquette fan, no? — Dan Pfeifer (@MUPfeif) February 9, 2023

Why did the Bucks also trade Jordan Nwora, George Hill and Serge Ibaka?

The #Bucks had to clear Hill-Nwora-Ibaka to be able to absorb Crowder's $10.1M salary.



Once official, it leaves them with some open roster spots.



There is a limit to the tax bill ownership will take on, but it doesn't appear the buyout market would https://t.co/90vkldSCva — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) February 9, 2023

Indiana is acquiring Bucks' Jordan Nwora and two second-rounders in this Nets/Bucks three-way deal, sources said.



Milwaukee acquires its defending, culture piece in Crowder for the stretch run. Crowder's last three NBA seasons: Two NBA Finals runs and a 64-win season. https://t.co/J0PHPCcygW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

Jordan Nwora goes to the Pacers as part of the deal. A talented player on offense, he could never find his way onto the court in big moments due to his lack of defense. Thank you for everything, Jordan Nwora. We wish him well pic.twitter.com/BY6hjtxs1t — IKE Bucks Podcast (@IKE_Bucks) February 9, 2023

