Milwaukee Brewers vs Toronto Blue Jays: live score, game highlights, starting lineups

The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Toronto Blue Jays in Carlos Rodriguez's MLB debut on Tuesday night from American Family Field. Follow along for live updates during the game.

Brewers time, TV, radio

The Brewers game starts at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday.

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network

Jun 10, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) tosses his bat away after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Rodriguez can't repeat scoreless first inning

Rodriguez's first big-league inning was about as good as they come. He struck out the first batter of his career, Toronto's Spencer Horwitz, and retired the side in order on just eight pitches.

After the Brewers stranded the bases loaded in the bottom half, the Blue Jays went to work on offense and strung together some hits against the rookie to score a run. Daulton Varsho ripped a 2-0 changeup down the line in right for a one-out double, moved to third on Justin Turner's laser single to left and scored on George Springer's line drive hit to right.

Rodriguez limited the damage to one run and is at three strikeouts through two innings.

Brewers lineup

Blue Jays lineup

What is the Brewers record?

The Brewers are 39-27.

Is the Brewers' roof open?

The roof is closed at American Family Field.

Brewers schedule

Brewers vs. Blue Jays, 1:10 p.m. Wednesday: Milwaukee RHP Tobias Myers vs. Toronto RHP Chris Bassitt. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Blue Jays: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups