Milwaukee Brewers vs Toronto Blue Jays: Tobias Myers falls into an early hole

The Milwaukee Brewers conclude their three-game interleague series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon at American Family Field.

Right-hander Tobias Myers (2-2, 4.15), coming off an eight-inning gem his last time out, starts for the Brewers (39-28). He'll be countered by Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt (6-6, 3.80).

Joey Ortiz is out of the lineup again with a sore hamstring. While he hadn't yet undergone testing, Ortiz said Wednesday morning his belief is it's not a serious injury.

Tobias Myers in an early hole

Myers has pitched well overall but has had a propensity for allowing early damage. Such was the case again, when Davis Schneider homered to right-center two batters into the game.

The Brewers went on to load the bases against Chris Bassitt in the bottom of the frame when Christian Yelich walked and Willy Adames and Sal Frelick walked, but Jake Bauers grounded out to continue a season-long theme of frustration in such situations.

Brewers time, TV, radio

The Brewers game starts at the 1:10 p.m. Wednesday.

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.

Brewers lineup

Blue Jays lineup

Brewers schedule

Off day Thursday.

Brewers vs. Reds, 7:10 p.m. Friday: Milwaukee RHP Freddy Peralta (4-3, 3.95) vs. Cincinnati RHP Hunter Greene (4-2, 3.61). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers vs. Reds, 3:10 p.m. Saturday: Milwaukee RHP Bryse Wilson (3-3, 4.19) vs. Cincinnati LHP Andrew Abbott (5-5, 3.28). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers vs. Reds, 1:10 p.m. Sunday: Milwaukee RHP Colin Rea (5-2, 3.31) vs. Cincinnati RHP Hunter Greene (3-5, 4.55). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Blue Jays: Tobias Myers falls into an early hole