Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals: Live score, game highlights, starting lineups

Seeking to remain undefeated in 2024 against one of their primary rivals, the Milwaukee Brewers once again host the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field on Saturday night.

Christian Yelich is out of the lineup for a break after playing three consecutive games in wake of his reinstatement from the injured list.

Right-hander Freddy Peralta (3-1, 3.49) returns from suspension and will be countered by St. Louis right-hander Kyle Gibson (2-2, 3.68).

Cardinals lineup

Brewers lineup

Brewers schedule

Brewers vs. Cardinals, Sunday 1:10 p.m. St. Louis TBA vs. Milwaukee RHP Bryse Wilson (2-1, 2.40). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers vs. Pirates, Monday 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh TBA vs. Milwaukee TBA. TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Cardinals: Time, score, game highlights, starting lineups