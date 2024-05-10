Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals: live score, game highlights, starting lineups
Robert Gasser makes his MLB debut as the Milwaukee Brewers take on the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at American Family Field.
Follow along for live updates during the game.
Brewers time, TV, radio
The Brewers game starts at 7:10 p.m. Friday.
TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network
Brewers lineup
Brice Turang 2B
Willy Adames SS
Rhys Hoskins 1B
Sal Frelick RF
Jake Bauers LF
Joey Ortiz 3B
Robert Gasser SP
Cardinals lineup
Jose Fermin 2B
Ivan Herrera C
Masyn Winn SS
Lance Lynn SP
What is the Brewers record?
The Brewers are 22-15.
Is the roof open?
The roof is open but not guaranteed to remain open for the game.
Brewers schedule
Brewers vs. Cardinals, Saturday 6:15 p.m. Milwaukee RHP Freddy Peralta (3-1, 3.49) vs. St. Louis TBA. TV – Fox (Channel 6). Radio – AM-620.
Brewers vs. Cardinals, Sunday 1:10 p.m. Milwaukee RHP Bryse Wilson vs. St. Louis TBA. TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Cardinals: Time, live score, game highlights, lineups