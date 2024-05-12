Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals: live score, game highlights, starting lineups
The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up a four-game series and look to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon at American Family Field.
Follow along for live updates during the game.
Brewers time, TV, radio
The Brewers game starts at 1:10 p.m. Sunday.
TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network
Brewers lineup
Brice Turang 2B
Willy Adames SS
Rhys Hoskins 1B
Joey Ortiz 3B
Bryse Wilson SP
Cardinals lineup
Nolan Gorman 2B
Ivan Herrera C
What is the Brewers record?
The Brewers are 24-15.
American Family Field roof status
The roof is open.
Brewers schedule
Brewers vs. Pirates, Monday 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh TBA vs. Milwaukee TBA. TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
Brewers vs. Pirates, Tuesday 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh TBA vs. Milwaukee TBA. TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
Brewers vs. Pirates, Wednesday 12:10 p.m. Pittsburgh TBA vs. Milwaukee TBA. TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
