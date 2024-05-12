Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals: live score, game highlights, starting lineups

The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up a four-game series and look to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon at American Family Field.

Follow along for live updates during the game.

Brewers time, TV, radio

The Brewers game starts at 1:10 p.m. Sunday.

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network

May 6, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Bryse Wilson (46) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Brewers lineup

Cardinals lineup

What is the Brewers record?

The Brewers are 24-15.

American Family Field roof status

The roof is open.

Brewers schedule

Brewers vs. Pirates, Monday 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh TBA vs. Milwaukee TBA. TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers vs. Pirates, Tuesday 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh TBA vs. Milwaukee TBA. TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers vs. Pirates, Wednesday 12:10 p.m. Pittsburgh TBA vs. Milwaukee TBA. TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Cardinals: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups