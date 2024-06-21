Advertisement

Milwaukee Brewers vs San Diego Padres: Live score, game highlights, starting lineups

todd rosiak, milwaukee journal sentinel
SAN DIEGO – The Milwaukee Brewers will seek to bounce back from a disappointing ninth-inning loss to the San Diego Padres in the second of the teams' four-game series at Petco Park on Friday night.

Right-hander Colin Rea (6-2, 3.29) starts for the Brewers (44-31) and right-hander Dylan Cease (6-6, 3.95) counters for the Padres, who have won their last three games via a walkoff home run.

Also, Milwaukee reinstated right-hander Jakob Junis from the 60-day injured list and optioned right-hander Bradley Blalock to Class AA Biloxi.

Blalock made his major-league debut Thursday, becoming the ninth player already to do so for the Brewers this season.

Brewers starting pitcher Colin Rea
Brewers time, TV, radio

The Brewers game starts at 8:40 p.m. Friday.

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.

Brewers lineup

Padres lineup

Brewers schedule

Brewers at Padres, 6:15 p.m. Saturday: Milwaukee RHP Carlos Rodriguez (0-2, 6.48) vs. San Diego RHP Randy Vásquez (1-4, 5.70). Broadcasts: TV – FOX. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers at Padres, 3:10 p.m. Sunday: Milwaukee RHP Tobias Myers (4-2, 3.26) vs. San Diego RHP Michael King (5-4, 3.49). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

