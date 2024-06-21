Milwaukee Brewers vs San Diego Padres: Live score, game highlights, starting lineups
SAN DIEGO – The Milwaukee Brewers will seek to bounce back from a disappointing ninth-inning loss to the San Diego Padres in the second of the teams' four-game series at Petco Park on Friday night.
Right-hander Colin Rea (6-2, 3.29) starts for the Brewers (44-31) and right-hander Dylan Cease (6-6, 3.95) counters for the Padres, who have won their last three games via a walkoff home run.
Also, Milwaukee reinstated right-hander Jakob Junis from the 60-day injured list and optioned right-hander Bradley Blalock to Class AA Biloxi.
Blalock made his major-league debut Thursday, becoming the ninth player already to do so for the Brewers this season.
Brewers time, TV, radio
The Brewers game starts at 8:40 p.m. Friday.
TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.
Brewers lineup
Brice Turang 2B
Willy Adames SS
Sal Frelick CF
Rhys Hoskins DH
Tyler Black 1B
Joey Ortiz 3B
Padres lineup
Luis Arráez 1B
Ha-Seong Kim SS
Brewers schedule
Brewers at Padres, 6:15 p.m. Saturday: Milwaukee RHP Carlos Rodriguez (0-2, 6.48) vs. San Diego RHP Randy Vásquez (1-4, 5.70). Broadcasts: TV – FOX. Radio – AM-620.
Brewers at Padres, 3:10 p.m. Sunday: Milwaukee RHP Tobias Myers (4-2, 3.26) vs. San Diego RHP Michael King (5-4, 3.49). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Padres: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups