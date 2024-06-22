Milwaukee Brewers vs San Diego Padres: Live score, game highlights, starting lineups
SAN DIEGO – Attempting to avoid their first series loss since being swept in Philadelphia, the Milwaukee Brewers take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Saturday in a nationally televised game.
The Brewers beat Detroit, Toronto, Cincinnati and the Los Angeles Angels, 2-1, in their previous four series.
Right-handed rookie Carlos Rodriguez (0-2, 6.48) starts for Milwaukee (44-32) while right-hander Randy Vásquez counters for San Diego.
The Padres are playing tonight without Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jurickson Profar, both of whom were banged up in Friday's game.
Brewers time, TV, radio
The Brewers game starts at 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
TV: FOX. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.
Brewers lineup
Brice Turang 2B
Willy Adames SS
Sal Frelick CF
Rhys Hoskins DH
Tyler Black 1B
Joey Ortiz 3B
Padres lineup
Luis Arráez 1B
Ha-Seong Kim SS
Tyler Wade LF
Brewers schedule
Brewers at Padres, 3:10 p.m. Sunday: Milwaukee RHP Tobias Myers (4-2, 3.26) vs. San Diego RHP Michael King (5-4, 3.49). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Padres: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups