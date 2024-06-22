Milwaukee Brewers vs San Diego Padres: Live score, game highlights, starting lineups

SAN DIEGO – Attempting to avoid their first series loss since being swept in Philadelphia, the Milwaukee Brewers take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Saturday in a nationally televised game.

The Brewers beat Detroit, Toronto, Cincinnati and the Los Angeles Angels, 2-1, in their previous four series.

Right-handed rookie Carlos Rodriguez (0-2, 6.48) starts for Milwaukee (44-32) while right-hander Randy Vásquez counters for San Diego.

The Padres are playing tonight without Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jurickson Profar, both of whom were banged up in Friday's game.

Jun 17, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Carlos F. Rodriguez (0) throws in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Brewers time, TV, radio

The Brewers game starts at 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

TV: FOX. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.

Brewers lineup

Padres lineup

Brewers schedule

Brewers at Padres, 3:10 p.m. Sunday: Milwaukee RHP Tobias Myers (4-2, 3.26) vs. San Diego RHP Michael King (5-4, 3.49). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Padres: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups