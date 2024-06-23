Milwaukee Brewers vs San Diego Padres: Live score, game highlights, starting lineups

SAN DIEGO – The Milwaukee Brewers are aiming to avoid the broom on Sunday afternoon at Petco Park, with a potential four-game sweep at the hands of the San Diego Padres at stake.

Entering the day the Brewers are one of only five teams in the major leagues that haven't lost more than three straight all season. They've been swept four times previously by the Padres, all in three-game series and all in San Diego.

The last time it occurred was June 17-19, 2019.

Right-hander Tobias Myers (4-2, 3.26) starts for Milwaukee (44-33) while right-hander Michael King (5-4, 3.49) goes for San Diego.

Brewers starting pitcher Tobias Myers

Brewers time, TV, radio

The Brewers game starts at 3:10 p.m. Sunday.

TV: FOX. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.

Brewers lineup

Padres lineup

Brewers schedule

Brewers vs. Rangers, 7:10 p.m. Monday: Milwaukee RHP Freddy Peralta (5-4, 4.06) vs. Texas RHP Michael Lorenzen (4-3, 3.00). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers vs. Rangers, 7:10 p.m. Tuesday: Milwaukee RHP Bryse Wilson (4-3, 4.24) vs. Texas LHP Andrew Heaney (2-8, 4.21). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers vs. Rangers, 1:10 p.m. Wednesday: Milwaukee RHP Colin Rea (6-2, 3.62) vs. Texas RHP Nathan Eovaldi (4-3, 3.14). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

