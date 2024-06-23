Milwaukee Brewers vs San Diego Padres: Live score, game highlights, starting lineups
SAN DIEGO – The Milwaukee Brewers are aiming to avoid the broom on Sunday afternoon at Petco Park, with a potential four-game sweep at the hands of the San Diego Padres at stake.
Entering the day the Brewers are one of only five teams in the major leagues that haven't lost more than three straight all season. They've been swept four times previously by the Padres, all in three-game series and all in San Diego.
The last time it occurred was June 17-19, 2019.
Right-hander Tobias Myers (4-2, 3.26) starts for Milwaukee (44-33) while right-hander Michael King (5-4, 3.49) goes for San Diego.
Brewers time, TV, radio
The Brewers game starts at 3:10 p.m. Sunday.
TV: FOX. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.
Brewers lineup
Brice Turang 2B
Tyler Black 1B
Willy Adames SS
Jake Bauers 1B
Joey Ortiz 3B
Sal Frelick LF
Padres lineup
Luis Arráez 1B
Ha-Seong Kim SS
Brett Sullivan C
Brewers schedule
Brewers vs. Rangers, 7:10 p.m. Monday: Milwaukee RHP Freddy Peralta (5-4, 4.06) vs. Texas RHP Michael Lorenzen (4-3, 3.00). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
Brewers vs. Rangers, 7:10 p.m. Tuesday: Milwaukee RHP Bryse Wilson (4-3, 4.24) vs. Texas LHP Andrew Heaney (2-8, 4.21). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
Brewers vs. Rangers, 1:10 p.m. Wednesday: Milwaukee RHP Colin Rea (6-2, 3.62) vs. Texas RHP Nathan Eovaldi (4-3, 3.14). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
