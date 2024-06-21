Milwaukee Brewers vs San Diego Padres: Live score, game highlights, starting lineups
SAN DIEGO – The Milwaukee Brewers head south along the coast and open up a four-game series Thursday night against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
Right-hander Bryse Wilson (4-3, 3.84) takes the mound for Milwaukee (44-30) – which improved to a season-best 14 games over .500 with Wednesday's shutout of the Angels – and will be countered by San Diego right-hander Adam Mazur (0-2, 7.82).
The Brewers have won eight of their last 10 games at Petco Park and 14 of their last 19 and are tied, 88-88, in their all-time series with the Padres.
Brewers time, TV, radio
The Brewers game starts at 8:40 p.m. Thursday.
TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.
Brewers lineup
Brice Turang 2B
Willy Adames SS
Sal Frelick RF
Rhys Hoskins DH
Tyler Black 1B
Joey Ortiz 3B
Padres lineup
Luis Arráez 1B
Ha-Seong Kim SS
Brewers schedule
Brewers at Padres, 8:40 p.m. Friday: Milwaukee RHP Colin Rea (6-2, 3.29) vs. San Diego RHP Dylan Cease (6-6, 3.95). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
Brewers at Padres, 6:15 p.m. Saturday: Milwaukee RHP Carlos Rodriguez (0-2, 6.48) vs. San Diego RHP Randy Vásquez (1-4, 5.70). Broadcasts: TV – FOX. Radio – AM-620.
Brewers at Padres, 3:10 p.m. Sunday: Milwaukee RHP Tobias Myers (4-2, 3.26) vs. San Diego RHP Michael King (5-4, 3.49). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
