Milwaukee Brewers vs San Diego Padres: Live score, game highlights, starting lineups

SAN DIEGO – The Milwaukee Brewers head south along the coast and open up a four-game series Thursday night against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Right-hander Bryse Wilson (4-3, 3.84) takes the mound for Milwaukee (44-30) – which improved to a season-best 14 games over .500 with Wednesday's shutout of the Angels – and will be countered by San Diego right-hander Adam Mazur (0-2, 7.82).

The Brewers have won eight of their last 10 games at Petco Park and 14 of their last 19 and are tied, 88-88, in their all-time series with the Padres.

Brewers starting pitcher Bryse Wilson

Brewers time, TV, radio

The Brewers game starts at 8:40 p.m. Thursday.

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.

Brewers schedule

Brewers at Padres, 8:40 p.m. Friday: Milwaukee RHP Colin Rea (6-2, 3.29) vs. San Diego RHP Dylan Cease (6-6, 3.95). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers at Padres, 6:15 p.m. Saturday: Milwaukee RHP Carlos Rodriguez (0-2, 6.48) vs. San Diego RHP Randy Vásquez (1-4, 5.70). Broadcasts: TV – FOX. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers at Padres, 3:10 p.m. Sunday: Milwaukee RHP Tobias Myers (4-2, 3.26) vs. San Diego RHP Michael King (5-4, 3.49). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Padres: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups