Milwaukee Brewers vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Live score, game highlights, starting lineups

Rhys Hoskins becomes the latest Brewers player to be placed on the injured list after suffering a right hamstring strain Monday.

The Milwaukee Brewers seek to halt their two-game losing streak as they again host the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field on Tuesday night.

There were yet more roster machinations before the game, with Rhys Hoskins being placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain suffered Monday and Owen Miller being recalled from Class AAA Nashville.

Right-hander Joe Ross (1-4, 4.75) takes the mound against Pittsburgh right-hander Quinn Priester (0-3, 3.86).

Brewers time, TV, radio

The Brewers game starts at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.

Brewers schedule

Brewers vs. Pirates, 12:10 p.m. Wednesday. Milwaukee LHP Robert Gasser (1-0, 0.00) vs. Pittsburgh LHP Martín Pérez (1-2, 3.60). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Off Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Pirates: Time, live score, highlights, starting lineups