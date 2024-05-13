Milwaukee Brewers vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Live score, game highlights, starting lineups

The Milwaukee Brewers welcome the Pittsburgh Pirates to town for the first time this season, with the teams kicking off their three-game series at American Family Field at 6:40 p.m.

There were a couple roster moves beforehand, with right-hander Joel Payamps being reinstated from the bereavement list and right-hander Janson Junk optioned to Class AAA Nashville.

Also, right-hander Corbin Martin was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles.

Right-hander Colin Rea (3-0, 3.29) squares off against Pittsburgh right-hander Mitch Keller (3-3, 4.41).

Brewers time, TV, radio

The Brewers game starts at 6:40 p.m. Monday.

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.

Pirates lineup

Brewers lineup

Brewers schedule

Brewers at vs. Pirates, 6:40 p.m. Tuesday. Milwaukee RHP Joe Ross (1-4, 4.75) vs. Pittsburgh RHP Quinn Priester (0-3, 3.86). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers vs. Pirates, 12:10 p.m. Wednesday. Milwaukee LHP Robert Gasser (1-0, 0.00) vs. Pittsburgh LHP Martín Pérez (1-2, 3.60). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Off Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Pirates: Time, live score, highlights, starting lineups