Milwaukee Brewers vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Live score, game highlights, starting lineups
The Milwaukee Brewers welcome the Pittsburgh Pirates to town for the first time this season, with the teams kicking off their three-game series at American Family Field at 6:40 p.m.
There were a couple roster moves beforehand, with right-hander Joel Payamps being reinstated from the bereavement list and right-hander Janson Junk optioned to Class AAA Nashville.
Also, right-hander Corbin Martin was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles.
Right-hander Colin Rea (3-0, 3.29) squares off against Pittsburgh right-hander Mitch Keller (3-3, 4.41).
Brewers time, TV, radio
The Brewers game starts at 6:40 p.m. Monday.
TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.
Pirates lineup
Oneil Cruz SS
Rowdy Tellez 1B
Jared Triolo 3B
Brewers lineup
Brice Turang 2B
Willy Adames SS
Rhys Hoskins 1B
Sal Frelick CF
Joey Ortiz 3B
Jake Bauers LF
Brewers schedule
Brewers at vs. Pirates, 6:40 p.m. Tuesday. Milwaukee RHP Joe Ross (1-4, 4.75) vs. Pittsburgh RHP Quinn Priester (0-3, 3.86). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
Brewers vs. Pirates, 12:10 p.m. Wednesday. Milwaukee LHP Robert Gasser (1-0, 0.00) vs. Pittsburgh LHP Martín Pérez (1-2, 3.60). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
Off Thursday.
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Pirates: Time, live score, highlights, starting lineups