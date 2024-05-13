Advertisement

Milwaukee Brewers vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Live score, game highlights, starting lineups

todd rosiak, milwaukee journal sentinel
The Milwaukee Brewers welcome the Pittsburgh Pirates to town for the first time this season, with the teams kicking off their three-game series at American Family Field at 6:40 p.m.

There were a couple roster moves beforehand, with right-hander Joel Payamps being reinstated from the bereavement list and right-hander Janson Junk optioned to Class AAA Nashville.

Also, right-hander Corbin Martin was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles.

Right-hander Colin Rea (3-0, 3.29) squares off against Pittsburgh right-hander Mitch Keller (3-3, 4.41).

Brewers starter Colin Rea entered Monday's game with a 3-0 record and 3.29 ERA.
Brewers time, TV, radio

The Brewers game starts at 6:40 p.m. Monday.

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.

Pirates lineup

Brewers lineup

Brewers schedule

Brewers at vs. Pirates, 6:40 p.m. Tuesday. Milwaukee RHP Joe Ross (1-4, 4.75) vs. Pittsburgh RHP Quinn Priester (0-3, 3.86). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers vs. Pirates, 12:10 p.m. Wednesday. Milwaukee LHP Robert Gasser (1-0, 0.00) vs. Pittsburgh LHP Martín Pérez (1-2, 3.60). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Off Thursday.

