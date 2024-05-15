Milwaukee Brewers vs Pittsburgh Pirates: live score, game highlights, starting lineups

The Milwaukee Brewers look to take a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon at American Family Field.

Follow along for live updates.

William Contreras, Gary Sánchez launch homers to give Brewers the lead

Milwaukee used some speed and a dash of power from its MVP candidate to grab a 5-1 lead in the third inning.

William Contreras lofted an opposite-field shot that just cleared the right-field wall in the corner, a three-run blast that put the Brewers on the board with nobody out in the third.

Martín Pérez had gotten a lot of light contact in the first two innings, and that didn't immediately change to open the inning, but Jackson Chourio easily legged out a tough grounder to Jared Triolo at third and Sal Frelick, fresh off his big day yesterday, bunted up the first base line for a single. Connor Joe tried getting the force at second base when Nick Gonzales was a little late covering the bag, but he was well late.

That brought up Contreras, the early-season MVP candidate who now has six homers and a 23-game on-base streak.

And it didn't end there. After a one-out walk to Joey Ortiz, Gary Sánchez pulled a ball high into the jet stream that kept drifting until it landed barely beyond the left-field wall. Neither homer was a no-doubter, but both left the yard to give the Brewers a five-run frame. Sánchez also has six homers now in just 71 at-bats.

Pirates grab early lead on sacrifice fly

Robert Gasser has allowed his first run of the 2024 season.

Pittsburgh's top of the order (Andrew McCutchen and Bryan Reynolds) scalded singles to open the third inning, and Connor Joe followed with a sacrifice fly to right field that plated the first run of the game. Gasser got out of the inning from there, but it's a 1-0 lead for Pittsburgh.

Brewers hitters have engineered a lot of soft contact thus far against starter Martín Pérez.

Brewers starting pitcher Robert Gasser, making his major league debut, reacts after a double play ended the top half of second inning against the Cardinals on Friday night at American Family Field.

Robert Gasser works around leadoff single for scoreless first

It's now seven scoreless innings to start Robert Gasser's big-league career. Andrew McCutchen drove a single to left field leading off the game, but the next three Pirates went in order in the first frame.

Gasser worked six shutout innings against the Cardinals in his Major League debut on Friday.

The Brewers likewise got a single but nothing else in their half. Joey Ortiz, who is functionally the full-time starting third baseman with the roster move that sent Oliver Dunn down to Class AAA Nashville, blooped one to center. Ortiz is batting third in the lineup today; cleanup hitter Gary Sánchez popped out to end the inning.

Brewers time, TV, radio

The Brewers game starts at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday.

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network

Milwaukee Brewers lineup

William Contreras DH

Willy Adames SS

Joey Ortiz 2B

Gary Sanchez C

Blake Perkins CF

Andruw Monasterio 3B

Owen Miller 1B

Jackson Chourio LF

Sal Frelick RF

Robert Gasser SP

Pittsburgh Pirates lineup

Andrew McCutchen DH

Bryan Reynolds LF

Connor Joe 1B

Oneil Cruz SS

Edward Olivares RF

Nick Gonzales 2B

Jared Triolo 3B

Joey Bart C

Michael A Taylor CF

Martin Perez SP

Brewers roster move

The Brewers optioned infielder Oliver Dunn to Class AAA Nashville prior to the game and recalled outfielder Chris Roller. Dunn was batting .226 with a .611 OPS. Roller will be making his MLB debut when he first gets in a game.

American Family Field roof status

The roof is open.

Brewers schedule

Brewers at Astros 7:10 p.m. Friday. Milwaukee TBA vs. Pittsburgh TBA. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers at Astros 6:10 p.m. Saturday. Milwaukee TBA vs. Pittsburgh TBA. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers at Astros 1:10 p.m. Sunday. Milwaukee TBA vs. Pittsburgh TBA. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Pirates: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups