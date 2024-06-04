Milwaukee Brewers vs Philadelphia Phillies: Live score, game highlights, starting lineups

PHILADELPHIA -- Coming off an emotional return to Philadelphia for Rhys Hoskins, the Milwaukee Brewers again take on the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night.

And for the second straight game, they'll use left-hander Jared Koenig (5-1, 2.05) as an opener going up against another left-hander in Philadelphia's Cristopher Sánchez (3-3, 2.83).

It's a bit of a statistical rarity for Koenig to have started consecutive games more than once in the same season.

How rare? Since 1969, only three other pitchers have done it: Ryne Stanek (2019, Tampa Bay), Dave Goltz (1978, Minnesota) and Wilbur Wood (1973, Chicago White Sox).

Brewers time, TV, radio

The Brewers game starts at the 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.

Brewers at Phillies, 3:10 p.m. Wednesday: Milwaukee TBA vs. Philadelphia RHP Aaron Nola (7-2, 3.03). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Phillies: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups