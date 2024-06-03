Milwaukee Brewers vs Philadelphia Phillies: Live score, game highlights, starting lineups

PHILADELPHIA -- The Milwaukee Brewers are on a season-best winning streak of five games, and they're going to need to continue to play to the top of their abilities beginning Monday night as they open a three-game series against the National League-leading Philadelphia Phillies.

The Brewers lead the Central Division with a 36-23 record, giving them a seven-game lead over the Chicago Cubs. The Phillies, at 41-19, are five games ahead of the Atlanta Braves in the East and have won 24 of their 33 games at home so far.

There will be a great storyline as well, with Rhys Hoskins returning for the first time to face the team that drafted him.

Also, infielder Joey Ortiz was named NL rookie of the month on Monday after hitting .307 with four home runs, 12 runs batted in and 16 runs scored with an OPS of .978 in 23 games.

Milwaukee is using the "opener" gambit once again, starting left-hander Jared Koenig (5-1, 2.13) opposite right-hander Zack Wheeler (6-3, 2.32).

Jared Koenig of the Brewers throws a pitch during a game against the Pirates on May 15.

Brewers time, TV, radio

The Brewers game starts at the 5:40 p.m. Monday.

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.

Brewers lineup

Phillies lineup

Brewers schedule

Brewers at Phillies, 5:40 p.m. Tuesday: Milwaukee TBA vs. LHP Cristopher Sánchez (3-3, 2.83). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers at Phillies, 3:10 p.m. Wednesday: Milwaukee TBA vs. Philadelphia RHP Aaron Nola (7-2, 3.03). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Phillies: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups