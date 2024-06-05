Milwaukee Brewers vs Philadelphia Phillies: Live score, game highlights, starting lineups

PHILADELPHIA – Seeking to avoid being swept for the first time this season, the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Philadelphia Phillies one final time this afternoon at Citizens Bank Park.

Aaron Ashby (0-1, 9.82) returns from Class AAA Nashville to make his second start of the season. He'll go up against tough right-hander Aaron Nola (7-2, 3.03).

The Brewers also recalled right-hander Tobias Myers from Nashville, placed left-hander Robert Gasser on the 15-day injured list with a left flexor strain and optioned right-hander Janson Junk to Nashville.

Brewers time, TV, radio

The Brewers game starts at the 3:05 p.m. Wednesday.

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.

Brewers lineup

Phillies lineup

Brewers schedule

Off day Thursday.

Brewers at Tigers, 6:40 p.m. Friday: Milwaukee TBA vs. Detroit TBA. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Phillies: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups