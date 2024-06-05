Milwaukee Brewers vs Philadelphia Phillies: Live score, game highlights, starting lineups
PHILADELPHIA – Seeking to avoid being swept for the first time this season, the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Philadelphia Phillies one final time this afternoon at Citizens Bank Park.
Aaron Ashby (0-1, 9.82) returns from Class AAA Nashville to make his second start of the season. He'll go up against tough right-hander Aaron Nola (7-2, 3.03).
The Brewers also recalled right-hander Tobias Myers from Nashville, placed left-hander Robert Gasser on the 15-day injured list with a left flexor strain and optioned right-hander Janson Junk to Nashville.
Brewers time, TV, radio
The Brewers game starts at the 3:05 p.m. Wednesday.
TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.
Brewers lineup
Brice Turang 2B
Willy Adames SS
Rhys Hoskins 1B
Sal Frelick RF
Joey Ortiz 3B
Phillies lineup
Bryce Harper 1B
Alec Bohm 3B
Bryson Stott 2B
Edmundo Sosa SS
Christian Pache CF
Brewers schedule
Off day Thursday.
Brewers at Tigers, 6:40 p.m. Friday: Milwaukee TBA vs. Detroit TBA. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Phillies: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups